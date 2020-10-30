‘Policemen are also human beings’: IGP Adamu Replies Amnesty International

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has decried reports by Amnesty International, that police officer shot at #EndSARS protesters. The Police chief stated that the Amnesty’s report of October 21 2020, which claimed that police opened fire at protesters during the #EndSARS protest was all false. According to him, the report was “untrue, misleading and contrary to all available empirical evidence.”
IGP Adamu made this known in a Twitter thread headlined ‘ENDSARS PROTESTS: POLICE PERSONNEL WERE PROFESSIONAL AND EXERCISED MAXIMUM RESTRAINTS – IGP TELLS AMNESTY INT’L’
The police chief maintained that despite subversive elements, the police maintained professionalism in dealing with protesters when the hoodlums hijacked the protest and created mayhem in the country. Essentially, the police are branding the reports of the Amnesty group as false and misleading. But a few Nigerians, reacting to IGP Adamu’s tweet, shared their reservations about his comments.
Here are a few reactions:
A part of the police statement in reacting to the Amnesty International’s report drew attention to the fact that police officers, like protesters, are human beings and were also victims. IGP Adamu implied that while it may appear that the world is attempting to paint Nigerian security operatives and the government as the enemy, they forget that officers are human beings with feelings.
Following the Lekki Massacre, violence, and shootings of peaceful protesters during marches, we have seen security operatives and politicians try to gaslight Nigerians with several methods. Some have outrightly lied to the faces of Nigerians, some have cried on National TV, some have chosen not to speak about important events, and the list goes on. IGP Adamu creating a ‘what about us?’ narrative from these incidents that have claimed the lives of many is just another attempt to play on emotions as a tool to gaslight Nigerians.
During the protest, there were several accounts of killings, shootings, arresting and harassment of protesters. How do you arrest, shoot at peaceful protesters and call it professional? Many Nigerians witnessed this, and there are video footages to back it up yet IGP Adamu and some political actors would rather ask the world to consider the policemen’s humanity; whining ‘what about us too?’
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
