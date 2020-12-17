What’s all the fuss about Detty December?

Amid all the rancour, it is interesting that Nigerians still find a way to have fun. No wonder the country still has the saddest yet happiest people on earth. It could not be anywhere else that you find people trying to ‘forget all their worries’ with different forms of entertainment.

2020 has not been a great year for many people, organisations across the world. And, if we brought the problems home, Nigerians will be counting more than just COVID-19 changing our work and lifestyles. We will be looking at the fact that we just recently heard the announcement that the country has entered its worst recession in more than 20 years. We will be considering that over 100 million Nigerians are very poor. But, all that is not enough to stop Nigerians from going ahead to make the best of their lives.

The term, Detty December, is not new. We could not trace how or when it got into the Nigerian space, but it has definitely come to stay. But, do you know what that means for Nigeria?

Detty December could mean different things to different people. And when you remember introverts who really want to have a Detty December, you will surely want to know why Detty December is a necessity. In December, people just want to party at nightclubs. The Christmas and New Year celebrations provide reliable platform to enable the lifestyle that period. More people anticipate shows and concerts. People who never drank – or had no time to – use the Detty December to take as much booze as possible; emptying their bank accounts in the process.

Detty December is a period when Nigerians try to have the most fun, shaking off all the struggles of the previous eleven months. This period, clubs are usually filled, more house parties are held, hangout venues are mostly filled all through the month, game and gambling centres like the casino are also filled, because people want to see if they could make more to have more fun.

Indeed, we already started to see a lot of events organised by several promotional companies – most may go virtual though. If not for COVID-19, and with Nigeria experiencing a spike, there would have been a large influx of Nigerian returnees as well as a handful of foreigners who would feel the warm embrace and pulsating vibes of AfroBeats that remains the magnet to this populous country in Africa.

If you searched the internet, you will already see pictures and videos of Detty December outings. People trying out completely new adventures like going into a casino, people travelling out of their state of residence to a state they never visited, etc. It is a time when Nigerians attempt having totally new experiences.

We could claim that Nigerians hardly know how to party – in comparison to Americans or French people – but we surely know how to shake off the heat of the preceding eleven months. Who wants to enter a New Year frowning, holding on to worries and issues that may never be solved?

Detty December is a big deal, don’t be left out. Just remember that the country is still battling a pandemic.