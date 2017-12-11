Will Adeniran sue the PDP as Secondus resumes office?

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus has promised to rebuild the party.

Secondus spoke at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Monday when he resumed office.

He said those who left are free to return to the party.

What he said:

He said, “By the special grace of God, elections have and gone and I declare to you that there is no victor, no vanquished.

“Our first assignment will be to bring all and sundry together, that is reconciliation. We reassure leaders of our party especially those who contested this election. We have already started work and by the grace of God, it will be productive.

“We promise to rebuild the party to regain the lost grounds. That will start today.

“As I walked in through the gate, it was symbolic. I asked that the gate be thrown open.

” I hereby declare the gate to this party open to all our people irrespective of their religious beliefs, their class. They are free to come into the party especially those who left for one reason or the other. “

What the future holds:

In the past, the PDP had faced series of court cases instituted against it by aggrieved members. This may, however, repeat itself as the consensus candidate from the south-west, Tunde Adeniran rejected the results of the party’s convention.

Adeniran had stormed out of the convention ground after the results were announced.