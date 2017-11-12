It will be double trouble if Nigerians vote PDP again – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said it would be double tragedy if the Peoples Democratic Party is allowed into power in 2019.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Mohammed said this while addressing journalists at a press conference in Lagos.

What he said:

He said the present Government inherited huge corruption from the previous government.

He said, “Our commonwealth was looted with impunity by the same people who now say they want to come back. Indeed, it will not just be a tragedy, but a double tragedy, if we ever allow these same people to preside over our commonwealth.

“Where do we start? Do we want a Diezani back as Petroleum Minister, after the recovery of at least 43 million dollars and 56 houses from this one person? Do we want the 2.9 billion dollars – that’s about one-eighth of the 2018 Budget – that has been successfully traced and recovered from looters by the EFCC since the inauguration of the present administration, to be re-looted?

“What about the 151 million dollars and N8 billion in looted funds that have been recovered from just three sources as a direct result of the introduction of the whistle-blower policy? Do we want them to be re-looted?”

Mohammed denied that the Buhari administration was planning to arrest some opposition members.

“Are there still up to 50 people in the tottering PDP? Seriously, the guilty are afraid (according to the title of one of James Hadley Chase novels). Let those who have plundered our treasury face the music, if they must,” he noted.

“Finally, this Administration is cleaning up the Augean Stable of the PDP years. It’s been a tough task but we are determined and we are succeeding. It is a mark of the contempt in which the PDP holds Nigerians that the party is even talking of returning to power, even when the rot it left behind is yet to be totally cleared. Never again must Nigeria be bedevilled by a rapacious, impunity-prone and plunderous party like the PDP.”