What we will do to IPOB members if they hold rallies or protests – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said it would arrest and prosecute members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) if found holding rallies and protests.

Why:

The Federal High Court in Abuja had declared the group a terrorist organisation.

IPOB has however filed an application, asking the court to vacate its order.

What the Police said:

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood in an interview with Punch said the police would now take tougher measures on IPOB.

It was unlawful for IPOB to assemble for rallies or protests after its proscription.

The force will embark on mass arrest of IPOB holding rallies.

He said, “If we find IPOB members holding rallies or protests anywhere in the country, the full weight of the law will be brought upon them. The full weight of the law would be applied.

“They have been proscribed by the Federal Government and the court has equally proscribed them. If we see them, they will be arrested.”