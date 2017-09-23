Police arrests 34 Peace Corps officials in Lagos

The Lagos state police command has announced the arrest of 34 officials of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, a para-military organisation.

Background:

Security operatives stormed the headquarters of the organisation in Jabi, Abuja, and arrested Dickson Akoh, commandant of the corps, alongside 48 officials on March 31.

Six staff of the organisation were said to have sustained injuries in the joint raid by operatives of the Nigerian army, Nigerian police force and Department of State Services (DSS).

What is happening:

Olarinde Famous-Cole, spokesman of the command, who disclosed this on Friday, said the officials would be charged to a mobile court on Saturday.

“The command has arrested 34 members of the Peace Corps,” he said.

“The organisation is illegal, therefore the command would charge the suspects to a mobile court tomorrow.”