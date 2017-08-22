We will no longer use American military to construct democracies in faraway lands – Trump

President Donald Trump has said the US will change its “approach and how to deal with” Pakistan.

In his address to the nation from the Fort Myer military base in Arlington, Virginia, Trump said the US will no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations.

He said, We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.”

Trump added that the country has continued to shelter terrorists trying to destroy innocent people everyday.

“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change, and that will change immediately. No partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target U.S. service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace,” he added.

He also stated that the US will “further develop its strategic partnership with India.”

He expressed optimism that some of the US NATO allies and partners will support the new strategy.

Trump said, “We will ask our NATO allies and global partners to support our new strategy with additional troop and funding increases in line with our own. We are confident they will. Since taking office, I have made clear that our allies and partners must contribute much more money to our collective defense, and they have done so.”

He added that “we will no longer use American military might to construct democracies in faraway lands, or try to rebuild other countries in our own image. Those days are now over. Instead, we will work with allies and partners to protect our shared interests. We are not asking others to change their way of life, but to pursue common goals that allow our children to live better and safer lives. This principled realism will guide our decisions moving forward.”