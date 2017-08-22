I didn’t promise to commit suicide if Buhari returns alive – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has denied promising to commit suicide if President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria alive.

The President had returned from London where he received medical treatment for 103 days on Saturday.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi, told Premium Times that the statement was not made by the governor.

He claimed it was a “creation of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.”

“Mr. Fayose never said he would commit suicide if the President returns to the country,” he insisted.

“It is the creation of the APC. It is their style to create such falsehood.”

There had been reports that the governor said “I will commit suicide if Buhari comes back alive” in July.