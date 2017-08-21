YNaija Editorial: There’s just one thing we need from Mr President now

But there are still a plethora of issues that remain unresolved, even if the nation is beginning to recover from a festering recession, there is no doubt that the custodians of these political arrangement cannot come to equity with clean hands.

How do you effect change in a country that is in dire need of it by living abroad, a very large percentage of our politicians and leaders actually live abroad, and even they do not trust in the credibility of the policies they put forward, they do not have confidence in the things they were made custodian over. This is why it is difficult and would be difficult to effect a tectonic change in Nigeria, the reason why the country has been moving in a concentric circle.

The President would have realised this himself, even though he and his hordes of media team have lamely attempted to justify his foreign medical trips without success. Isn’t it a hilarious Irony that the high priest does not believe in his own chi?

ASUU is on strike on an agreement that has been signed seven years back on issues such as the welfare of Lecturers and the revitalization of universities. Nigerians troop abroad to get quality university education. Abroad in these context is not restricted to western countries, it simply refers to every country outside Nigeria! Countries such as Benin republic, Togo, Cyprus, deservedly have Nigerian students and would continue to have, the ones that are back home are here because they do not have the requisite financial wherewithal to sort for better quality education elsewhere. The reason is not farfetched, even the custodians of this infrastructure called Nigeria do not believe in what they were elected to do.

Only a sizable portion of Nigerian leaders have their children in local universities, they only pay lip service to change. Hence we have leaders domiciled in the country yet are foreign in all ramifications. House abroad, education abroad, medical checkup abroad, wardrobe content abroad, as a matter of fact, it is Nigerian to be in Nigeria yet you are completely outside.

We do not need a prophet to tell us that the present administration had only been pedagogical about change, they were not prepared for it and would continue to remain so until they and us are ready to face the reality and the consequence of that desultorily selected word.

How do we justify the fact that there is no doctor brilliant enough to handle the President’s health, that there is no health facility aesthetically and professionally equipped to take care of the President, That in the 21st century, ASUU still go on strikes on issues of staff welfare and revitalization of Universities, something a tiny Togo and Benin and even Tanzania had gotten right way back; that 70% of what is needed to build Dangote’s refinery were sourced from abroad, both in terms of human resources and technological resources.

There are real issues that will never go until our government and their officials learn to be deliberate by being a part of what they were made to take responsibility over. Now that the President is back, he has seen the quality of the health service he was exposed to, posterity will never forgive him if he does not make amends.