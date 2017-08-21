Lawmaker apologises for wishing Trump’s assassination

by Adedotun Michael

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Missouri lawmaker who drew outrage from every corner over her brief Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated has publicly apologised to Trump and his family, calling the online posting “a mistake.”

Ensuing responses

The alleged post in which she wrote “I hope Trump is assassinated” has been widely panned with many top Republicans and Democrats from her state town, Missouri calling for the Senator’s resignation. But, the Democrat black Senator said she has no plans to resign. Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, both Republicans, both on Friday enjoined the state senators to oust her oust her.

Chappelle’s confession and plea

After deleting the post from her personal Facebook page, Chappelle admitted her wrong and made a plea. While speaking to reporters in a church in Fergus on, she said, “I made a mistake, and I’ m owning up to it. And I’m not ever going to make a mistake like that again. I have learned my lesson. My judge and my jury is my Lord, Jesus Christ.”

She added, “President Trump, I apologise to you and your family”.

She then walked out and didn’t take any questions after delivering her three-minute statement.

The reason for her post

Chappelle-Nadal’s post was in response to a rumour that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office. She has said she made the comment out of frustration with the President Trump’s response to the recent white supremacists rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, for which the Republican President said “both sides ” shared some blame.

Investigations so far

The US Secret Service has questioned Chappelle-Nadal as part of its investigation into her remarks. And according to The Associated Press, she let the federal law enforcement agency know she “had no intentions of hurting anyone or trying to get other people to hurt anyone at all.”

However, Parson has said he will ask senators to remove Chappelle-Nadal from office if she does not resign by the time lawmakers convene Sept. 13 to consider veto overrides.