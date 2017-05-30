The YNaija Tracklist: I will soon sign the 2017 budget into law – Osinbajo | DSS to hand over freed chibok girls to women ministry | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.
‘DSS to hand over 82 freed Chibok girls to women ministry’ – YNaija
I will soon sign the 2017 budget into law – Osinbajo – YNaija
Anyone earning N30,000 can own a house under Buhari’s administration – Osinbajo – YNaija
Release El-Zakzaky, Dasuki now, NBA tells FG – YNaija
Two killed as violence erupts at Lagos APC primary – YNaija
Stolen, diverted funds must be accounted for – Vanguard
UTME: Candidates panic over unreleased results – Punch
Biafra: We shall hold Osinbajo responsible if any Igbo man is killed – Ohanaeze – Daily Post
McCann fires back at White House defense of Krushner – CNN
New born baby starts walking just minutes after leaving the womb – Metro
