The YNaija Tracklist: I will soon sign the 2017 budget into law – Osinbajo | DSS to hand over freed chibok girls to women ministry | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.

‘DSS to hand over 82 freed Chibok girls to women ministry’ – YNaija

I will soon sign the 2017 budget into law – Osinbajo – YNaija

Anyone earning N30,000 can own a house under Buhari’s administration – Osinbajo – YNaija

Release El-Zakzaky, Dasuki now, NBA tells FG – YNaija

Two killed as violence erupts at Lagos APC primary – YNaija

Stolen, diverted funds must be accounted for – Vanguard

UTME: Candidates panic over unreleased results – Punch

Biafra: We shall hold Osinbajo responsible if any Igbo man is killed – Ohanaeze – Daily Post 

McCann fires back at White House defense of Krushner – CNN

New born baby starts walking just minutes after leaving the womb – Metro

