[The Church Blog] Pastor Sam finally speaks on the Nigerian Dream

Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, Lagos practically needs no introduction. His immense contribution to the body of Christ, the relevance of church and the media space, Excellence in Leadership, his intense passion for nation building and Nigeria has earned him loyalty in the hearts of millions of people both within and outside Nigeria.

Some weeks back, he raised a question to his Twitter followers on what the Nigerian dream is and As simple as that sounds, it raised a whole lot of reactions online. One would have thought that was all about it but the truth is that was all a preamble; he was preparing the ground for a comeback and he did just that.

On Monday, May 29, 2017 which marked yet another Democracy day at around 6pm GMT +1, Pastor Sam decided to engage his followers on a brief Twitter live session on the Nigerian dream where he broke down the essentials of and the importance of having a vision/dream either as an individual, corporate body or a nation. The 14+ minutes session on the Nigerian dream and vision was a very expository one and we can only hope that it helps to start the process that would change the trajectory of this nation positively.

If you missed the session due to one reason or the other, you can watch the replay version below.

It gladdens one’s heart to see that spiritual leaders are beginning to take the responsibility of shaping people’s ideologies towards politics, governance and nation building in entirety.

Wehdone sir!