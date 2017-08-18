The YNaija Tracklist: Nigerians are pathologically corrupt – Buhari’s aide | Buhari’s health has improved tremendously – Dogara | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Our kidnap by Boko Haram was as a result of a botched robbery – Chibok girls – YNaija
Nigerians are pathologically corrupt – Buhari’s aide – YNaija
Buhari’s health has improved tremendously – Dogara – YNaija
Impeached Edo Assembly deputy speaker holds on to official cars – YNaija
What the Presidency did to anti-Buhari protesters is disgraceful – Ezekwesili – YNaija
Sure-P fraud: Court orders perm sec to forfeit N664m, house, hotel – Punch
Okowa gives account of N10bn Paris Club refund – Vanguard
Govt agrees to pay varsity teachers N23b allowances – The Nation
Spanish police stop second attack – BBC
