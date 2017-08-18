The YNaija Tracklist: Nigerians are pathologically corrupt – Buhari’s aide | Buhari’s health has improved tremendously – Dogara | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

Our kidnap by Boko Haram was as a result of a botched robbery – Chibok girls – YNaija

Nigerians are pathologically corrupt – Buhari’s aide – YNaija

Buhari’s health has improved tremendously – Dogara – YNaija

Impeached Edo Assembly deputy speaker holds on to official cars – YNaija

What the Presidency did to anti-Buhari protesters is disgraceful – Ezekwesili – YNaija

Sure-P fraud: Court orders perm sec to forfeit N664m, house, hotel – Punch

Okowa gives account of N10bn Paris Club refund – Vanguard

Govt agrees to pay varsity teachers N23b allowances – The Nation

Spanish police stop second attack – BBC