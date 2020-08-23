#YNaijaBBNUpdate: A shocking eviction as Praise says goodbye to the house

Sundays are for evictions, that is of course if you happen to be a Big Brother Naija contestant.

The show last week had its moments, there were shocking revelations, fights, another failed task, and let’s not forget the Big Brother’s hiatus.

This week however is shaping up early, to be an even more interesting week, as the eviction today was nothing short of surprising.

Of all the housemates currently in the BBN house, it would have been difficult to predict that Praise, a contestant notorious for churning out content, with his dancing, active participation in conversations and games, and of course his occasionally flings would be going home at this stage in the game, but such was the case.

Of Wathoni, Tricktee, Praise and Vee. Praise ended up being the one evicted. And what’s really shocking is that you would think that Praise, who comes across as a likeable fellow amongst the housemates, pit against a character like Wathoni who has had her own fair share of alterations would have a predictable outcome, but apparently it didn’t.

In all, we can say it was a entertaining having him on the show, as he delivered his own quota of entertainment generously.

Speaking to Ebuka on stage he spoke about his relationship with Ka3na, Lucy and Wathoni.

For Ka3na, he said they built a bond based off their similarities outside the house.

For Lucy, he simply stated that it was too bad she let her feelings for him known a little too late.

And for Wathoni, he said she is his spec, but later stated that there is no competition for who he loves, who he declared is his fiancee.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 21, 2020

#YNaijaBBNCoverage: Prince tells Erica that her relationship with Kiddwaya is an infatuation

Yesterday, Big Brother instructed housemates to participate in a rather interesting exercise. Owing to the absence of Big Brother, Big ...

Ayodele Ibiyemi August 21, 2020

Ed Keazor Remembers Nigeria’s Forgotten Army in “Company Yaya: Lost African Voices of World War 2”

When powerful nations were plunged into a war and interests clashed, more than half of the world was drawn into ...

Chinedu Okafor August 20, 2020

#YNaijaBBNGist: Here’s why Brighto wants to break things off with Ozo and Nengi

Big Brother seems to be adamant about keeping to his word, ever since he disclosed to the current head of ...

Chinedu Okafor August 20, 2020

#YNaijaBBNCoverage: Ozone ship capsizes as Nengi lets Ozo down gently

It’s day 31 of the Big Brother Naija show, and one of the most endorsed ships in the house seems ...

Chinedu Okafor August 19, 2020

#YNaijaBBNCoverage: Kiddwaya reminds housemates that he is HOH, and can’t be evicted

Could this be another failed week for the housemates? It’s the second day of the week and tensions are already ...

Op-Ed Editor August 18, 2020

Kiki Mordi becomes second Nigerian journalist to bag an Emmy nom for ‘Sex For Grades’

It’s been roughly a year since investigative journalist Kiki Mordi released Sex For Grades, an explosive BBC documentary on the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail