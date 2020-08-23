YNaijaBBNUpdate: A shocking eviction as Praise says goodbye to the house

Sundays are for evictions, that is of course if you happen to be a Big Brother Naija contestant.

The show last week had its moments, there were shocking revelations, fights, another failed task, and let’s not forget the Big Brother’s hiatus.

This week however is shaping up early, to be an even more interesting week, as the eviction today was nothing short of surprising.

Of all the housemates currently in the BBN house, it would have been difficult to predict that Praise, a contestant notorious for churning out content, with his dancing, active participation in conversations and games, and of course his occasionally flings would be going home at this stage in the game, but such was the case.

Of Wathoni, Tricktee, Praise and Vee. Praise ended up being the one evicted. And what’s really shocking is that you would think that Praise, who comes across as a likeable fellow amongst the housemates, pit against a character like Wathoni who has had her own fair share of alterations would have a predictable outcome, but apparently it didn’t.

In all, we can say it was a entertaining having him on the show, as he delivered his own quota of entertainment generously.

Speaking to Ebuka on stage he spoke about his relationship with Ka3na, Lucy and Wathoni.

For Ka3na, he said they built a bond based off their similarities outside the house.

For Lucy, he simply stated that it was too bad she let her feelings for him known a little too late.

And for Wathoni, he said she is his spec, but later stated that there is no competition for who he loves, who he declared is his fiancee.