#YNaijaEndSARSUpdate: Traditional religion faithful join the fight against police brutality | #EndSWAT

The first woman to become the General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, Sharon Burrow once said, “Out of the fires of desperation burns hope and solidarity.”

We are, as a nation, bearing witness to the sort of desperation that Burrow spoke of.

So far, the turn out for a protest that began on social media to end police brutality has been nothing short of unifying.

Originally projected to be a statewide protest with one or two committed demographics showing up, the #EndSARS protest which was instigated by a great number of youth who were fed up with the felonious operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), has now, to everyone’s surprise, gone global.

The movement is picking up steam every day and more people, regardless of age, social status or financial class are hopping on board.

We’ve seen celebrities, activists, politicians, and even policemen stand in solidarity with this movement, reiterating to the intended receiver that this time, the Nigerian people will not take no for an answer.

The latest clique to join this ever-growing camp is, believe it or not, traditional religious rulers. Strange as that may sound, even men who lurk behind the shadows owing to their religious practices which in a twisted irony are highly castigated yet secretly sought after, have come out of their shrine to join the #EndSARS movement.

Ah ah! This matter don enter another level Ooo

It’s uncertain the motive behind their appearance, but one sure bet would be the exhaustion heaped on everyone by a persistently negligent government.

By extension, #EndSARS is a message to the Nigerian government that the Nigerian people are ready to demand accountability, and a victory here would certainly establish our leverage as a people on the government, and the influence we have over our own constitution.

Everyone is fed up, and even religion cannot alienate the general frustration being felt by the general public.

