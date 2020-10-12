#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Apparently, Ganduje hates free speech and he does not hide it | #IStandWithDawisu

Nigerians and the international community are infuriated at the country’s elected representatives and individuals in influential government positions because only a few among them have empathised with the youth since the #EndSARS protest started.

On Sunday, however, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, lent his voice to the #EndSARS protest on social media and, unfortunately, earned himself a suspension from the governor over what he described as “unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Salihu Tanko tweeted:

“Whatever you do in life, make sure you never lose your voice. Speak up against injustice, speak up against inaction, speak up for what you believe in, demand for your right and never let a temporary position or privilege stop you from standing with the people. Enough is enough! #EndSARS.

“To speak to your own people over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour you’re doing to them. Over and over again, you cannot spare 5mins and address the nation to calm them down, the same people you went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, it’s heartbreaking.”

Impressed by Tanko’s actions but infuriated by Ganduje’s, Nigerians have lashed back at the Governor and are standing solidly behind his media aide with the hashtag #IstandWithDawisu

Reactions:

 

We might want to ask ourselves what unguarded utterance means after reading the so-called “hate speech” of Tanko Yakasai who was only merely re-echoing the resolve of the Nigerian youth to continue speaking up until their voices are heard and the #EndSARS protest achieves its aim of bringing an end to police brutality that has led to too many deaths of Nigerian youth; throwing many families into mourning.

Whatever happened to freedom of expression? 

It is rather saddening that our leaders seem to be growing more and more insensitive to the plight of the masses. While the international community is showing understanding with the Nigerian youth in their struggle to scrap the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), our elected representatives who should be more concerned about the welfare of the youth are busy trying to gag them to stop them from speaking up against constant oppression.

It may be instructive to remind our leaders that peaceful protest is a constitutional right of the people.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu October 11, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: IGP dissolves SARS but there are questions | #ReformPoliceNG

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, during a press conference in Abuja, Sunday, dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 9, 2020

The #EndSARSprotests could just be the beginning of the end to bad governance in Nigeria

The youth are the driving force of change in every society. Ironically, they are the most neglected group of society ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 18, 2020

Is FIRS statement on ‘self-certification’ intentional or an attempt to pass a message?

Having sent Nigerians into a dilemma, who asked why they need to be ‘self-certified’ after all the other measures taken ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 11, 2020

My life is in danger | Mailafia cries out and we are worried that ‘DSS invitation’ is becoming too frequent

Constant harassment of Nigerians is fast becoming a norm in our society today. A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank ...

Edwin Okolo August 6, 2020

Revolution Now is proof young Nigerians are not afraid to fight for their future

August 5th, in several states across Nigeria, protesters came out in their numbers under the umbrella of Omoyele Sowore’s Revolution ...

Chinedu Okafor August 2, 2020

YNaijaBBNUpdate: Lilo and Ka3na are the first housemates to leave the BBN lock-down house

It’s Sunday Night in the Big Brother Naija house, and unlike the previous Sunday, this one held its customary live ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail