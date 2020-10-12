FG is shocked about unemployment numbers and unveils ‘genius’ plan to empower youth with Kekes and Okadas

One of the most paramount measures any government must take to building a sustainable and prosperous nation is to empower the youth.

This concept is a no brainer, as young people are said to have a much higher resolve, strength, and ingenuity needed to procure the sort of economic solutions that could potentially change not just their immediate environment but the world at large.

But what does one do when a system is vastly rigged to destroy the very characteristics that define the youth? What do you do when standard education is scarce and instead replaced with a mirage and fake promises of a magically better tomorrow, with no real plans set in motion to obtain this goal? What happens to the youth when there are no initiatives put in place by the government to provide basic job security?

While Nigeria boasts a very prosperous economy and many enviable trade assets, this fact is yet to reflect on the opportunities available for the common Nigerian to afford the most basic amenities.

The irresponsibility of the government has somehow managed to subliminally persuade Nigerians to accept any economic solution provided to them regardless of how pitiful and laughable it is.

Such was the case today, when the Federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo handed out tricycles and motorbikes as a part of their youth empowerment scheme. That’s right, tricycles and motorbikes.

The Federal government didn’t hand out laptops with pre-recorded courses in them, they didn’t provide cameras, smartphones or any other technological tool that can liberate people from illiteracy. They didn’t put together a series of programs to help educate young people, they didn’t even put together a program to train young people for civil service. Our government thought it brilliant to give the future of tomorrow Okadas, and Kekes as a way to empower the youth.

It’s difficult to determine which is more insulting, that the Federal government would choose a sensitive time such as this, with the #EndSARS movement and all, to unveil this project or the fact that they actually went ahead to give this miserable project a fancy name like P-YES, which apparently stand for the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme.

President @MBuhari launches and showcases the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) Tools at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/9nWP4SZkhc — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) October 12, 2020

Nigerians on Twitter are not finding this amusing as some spillover outrage from the protests is dominating this trend.

This picture say it all that youth should only own okada and maruwa(tricycle). That is why you sent SARS to us when we drive cars. #EndSARS — Engr Teg 👷 (@TegStitchess) October 12, 2020

the same youth you're killing? or the same keke you'll ban later? God will punish all of you from the bottom of my heart https://t.co/YzOlvJupK2 — AyoTheMide🎈#ENDSARSNOW (@mide_yy) October 12, 2020

It’s tough being a young Nigerian in Nigeria, and its thanks in no small parts to our leaders who relentlessly demonstrate what it takes to run an entirely abysmal economy.

Not sure what our President was thinking when he decided to use tricycles as a palliative to empower young people, but I’m sure somewhere in his conscience he understands that this sort of response will not even put a dent on the alarming rate of poverty and illiteracy in the country.

Hopefully, Nigeria soon sees the change it deserves. One that doesn’t extinguish the dreams of the average Nigerian under the crushing weight of corrupt and negligent leadership.