YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Celebrities should not be holding meetings on behalf of the people | #SARSMUSTEND

Popular figures, Davido, D’Banj, Segalink, Ubi Franklin, Korede Bello, and a bunch of others, were in a private meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, where Davido came out to announce the IG’s approval for him to set up an independent panel for the evaluation of SARS officers – a decision that reeks of unhelpful distractionary tactics.

Outcome from the meeting..! Davido has been given go ahead to set up the independent panel for evaluation of Sars officers… What do you guys think ? #SARSMUSTEND #SarsMustGo pic.twitter.com/affAhNEutp — OLUWANISHOLA (@Scolzmuller) October 12, 2020

First of all, the #EndSARS movement does not have a leader. Everyone is leading the charge equally and so there shouldn’t be meetings held without Nigerians being privy to the process by which decisions were arrived at.

Asides from this crucial problem, the point of this campaign is for a complete and authoritative end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit. Nigerians are not seeking reform or redeployment of these officers to other units in the force, neither are we looking for celebrities to usurp the movement and run with their access to brokering solutions Nigerians, whom those solutions were agreed for, do not find suitable.

There are many parts of this movement that continues to be grossly unaddressed by the people in power. The people who have been killed by the Nigerian police during protests. The violence meted out on protesters, for simply protesting and standing up for their rights. All of these and many more stymies to these protests are yet to stop and these are places where we need celebrities the most. We don’t need them making decisions on behalf of the country but simply contributing the best they can to bolstering the main agenda which is to end the SARS unit, for good and for real this time.

In the stead of holding meetings, no one really knows anything about, there are donations that need funding, arrested protesters that need bailing. There is more information to disseminate around this menace and this is where we need our celebrities the most.