#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Orile on fire, as thugs and police both suffer casualties

It’s become easy these past two weeks for people to simply dismiss any and every eventful occurrence that is happening in the country as an #EndSARS related event. We’ve seen instances of violence pinned to the #EndSARS movements, and protesters labelled as destructive over the actions of other individuals or group of individuals, before being dispelled.

A similar incident occurred today when a video showing the burning Orile police station surfaced online.

Behind the camera, you could hear the narrator chanting #EndSARS and how police brutality wouldn’t be tolerated anymore.

However, people were able to clarify that this was not the action of any #EndSARS protester, stating explicitly that no protest was held or scheduled to hold in the area today. This only left room for one more speculation, and that is the involvement of thugs in the area, an issue that has not been uncommon.

More insight into the incident has surfaced, and as it turns out, the burning of the police station was propagated by members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), commonly dismissed by Lagosians as agberos or thugs.

The story suggests that policemen in the area had shot and killed two individuals, one of which is the younger brother of an NURTW member.

This incident obviously did not sit well with the group as they took to burning the police station there and killing a police officer as revenge.

This incident poses a rather unique turn of events for every stakeholder involved including the true #EndSARS protests. On one hand, thugs have been attacking protesters in Lagos and trying to throw the peaceful protests into pandemonium. And now with this new development, the same thugs have set their sights on the police, making an enemy of them.

In this sadistic twist, the thugs who for some reason decided to attack protesters these past few days have experienced first hand the type of injustice the #EndSARS movement was created to quell. It has become known to them that the impunity to which the police force acts, is something the protesters could not endure any longer, and it is something they clearly have resolved with their actions today, not to tolerate.

While #EndSARS is taking a more liberal approach to dealing with this issue, the thugs are taking on a more violent approach, causing the government to enter panic mode. Their actions today is what brought upon the recently announced statewide curfew, as the government has become desperate to contain this already explosive situation.

However, the anger towards police brutality is becoming universal, and whether the approach to dealing with this issues defers, it has become clear that the government must address police misconduct and give the general public definable assurance to police conduct moving forward if they wish to end the civil unrest.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac October 21, 2020

#EndSARS: How the government has gaslighted grieving Nigerians thus far | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

When Nigerians took to the streets to protest against police injustices and the extra-judicial killings perpetrated by the now-defunct police ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 21, 2020

Why is Governor Sanwo-Olu denying the #LekkiMassacre deaths?

by Ayodele Ibiyemi In the evening of October 20, 2020, peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate were shot at by ...

Chinedu Okafor October 21, 2020

DJ Switch spread the #LekkiMassacre story to the world, and it’s not the first time she is fighting to #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria

Since the protest to end police brutality in Nigeria began, protesters have demanded that the movement remain leaderless. That way, ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 21, 2020

Stark Contrast: How Sanwo-Olu’s reaction to the #EndSARS protests differs darkly from Makinde’s methods | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

The #EndSARS protest started peacefully but was unfortunately hijacked by hoodlums who unleashed mayhem on the peaceful protesters. This prompted ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 21, 2020

‘No one died in Lekki toll gate shooting’ – Gov. Sanwo-Olu | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that Nigeria suffered no fatality in the Lekki tollgate shooting that took place ...

Michael Isaac October 21, 2020

#LekkiMassacre: Sanwo-Olu blames Lekki killings on ‘forces beyond our control’ | #YNaijaEndSARSupdates

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail