#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Sanwo-Olu has released a list of police officers on trial for crimes against humanity, but something doesn’t add up

Recent events following the #EndSARS protest have been anything but comforting. Not only are the youth pained over the murder of comrades in the struggle for a better Nigeria, but also President Buhari’s twelve-minute speech that excluded the fact that security men opened fire on unarmed peaceful protesters was like an added insult to injury. On another hand, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his commitment to getting justice for victims of police brutality, yet something seems amiss.

On Friday, 23 October, the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took to Twitter to keep Lagosians abreast of ongoing efforts to bring to book, culprits of the heinous crime of police brutality that has claimed the lives of many young Nigerians. 

On his Twitter page, the governor displayed a list of names of police officers who have been prosecuted for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos.

His tweet reads:

This looks like a step in the right direction, but there are concerns. A closer examination of the list shows that most of the cases date back to between 2012 and 2019, with only two cases from 2020.

With the number of people killed by uniformed men this year alone, especially on the heels of the #EndSARS protest, it is very disturbing to see that only two persons among the culprits are currently undergoing trial. This doesn’t seem fair to the many families who have lost their loved ones to police brutality. 

Also, the mere fact that cases from as far back as 2012 and 2013 are yet to be closed puts a big question mark on Nigeria’s criminal justice system. If such cases are still ongoing and victims are yet to get justice for crimes committed against them by the police, what is the hope that victims from 2020 will receive the deserved justice for the newly filed cases? 

While the government is making efforts to bring the culprits to book, they must also expedite the process and ensure that everyone who has a hand in the deaths of all the peaceful protesters who lost their lives in the struggle for a better Nigeria is fished out and punished for their crimes against humanity. The big question, however, is can we trust a government that has lied and failed us time and again? 

Reactions:

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac October 23, 2020

‘I am not afraid to die’ – Falz encourages Nigerian youths to stay on track | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

Nigerians on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 were left in a state of confusion following the incidents that shocked not only ...

Chinedu Okafor October 23, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Burnaboy comes under heavy fire for his ‘Fulani Herdsmen’ false alarm | #ItIsNotFinished

If Burnaboy were s superhero his two superpowers would be, one, his ability to make influential and globally accepted music, ...

Op-Ed Editor October 23, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Here are the next steps Nigerian youth must take | #ItIsNotFinished

by Ayodele Ibiyemi With President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast in the evening of October 22, 2020, it seems that the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 23, 2020

We’ve lost N100m to six days of suspended BRT operations-Primero, INEC postpones all bye-elections over #EndSARS crisis | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

We’ve lost N100m to six days of suspended BRT operations-Primero The management of Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd., an operator ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 22, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Here are the top 5 takeaways from President Buhari’s speech on #EndSARS protests

The shock that coursed through the veins of every Nigerian across the country was unquantifiable. On Tuesday night, via a ...

Kola Muhammed October 22, 2020

Kunle Afolayan’s intention to script #LekkiMassacre is a path other creatives should follow

The evening of October 20, 2020, at the Lekki toll gate plaza, Lagos, is a gory moment which will be ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail