#YNaijaSportsExtra: Ronaldo just may win his 6th UEFA cup as he teams up with Pirlo

As we look to begin the new season of Italian football league, Serie A, all eyes are on the reigning defending 9-time champions Juventus.

This dominant club in the Italian football league asserted it’s authority when they signed one of the best players who ever lived; Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. This signing however was not meant to reinstate them in a position they were already fully in control of, but the move was made to propel the team to a title (the UEFA champions league) that has been elusive to the team since 1995.

Unfortunately, they fell short of expectation and seeing as the blame couldn’t be pointed at the players who on average did an exceptional job all year round, all eyes quickly turned to the coaching staff. Maurizio Sarri who described Juventus as uncoachable, because the team was full of veterans who already knew it all, was relived from his duty after his one year tenure with the club failed to produce a UEFA finals appearance.

With his exit came the entry of a new head coach, who although has an impressive player resume, has zero experience running an entire team. This move may perhaps have been inspired by a similar scenario that played out in their Spanish league counterpart; Real Madrid.

Like Pirlo, Zinedine Zidane, was also once a rookie coach who had no experience running an entire team, even though he had served some time in the capacity of assistant head coach. Mid-way into 2016 La-Liga series, he was promoted to head coach, and this rookie manager since then managed to bag not one but three UEFA trophies, among other title wins, including a personal Best FIFA Men’s coach. And to top it all, the man who played a key role in facilitating this win, happens to be the same person who is the star of Pirlo’s squad, Cristiano Ronaldo.

So the question here remains; is this formula of a new coach with player experience one for success, or will mimicking Zidane’s success with coaching a Ronaldo-present team prove too difficulty for the rookie manager Pirlo to handle?

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi September 18, 2020

Ondo 2020: Why run after progressive development when we can jog to Ondo to play Ludo?

‘Animal farm’, ‘cruise country’, ‘bunch of jokers’, ‘backwards-thinking country’, ‘country whose citizens deserve their leaders’ are just a few names ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 18, 2020

El-Rufai has passed a new rape law, but Nigerians are divided on the dicey issue of castrating rapists

Rape has become more a culture than a crime in Nigeria due to unwilling attitude to regard rape as it ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 17, 2020

13-year-old’s Umar Farouq’s sentence is one reason every Nigerian state should domesticate the Child Rights Act

“It is up to today’s generation to demand that world leaders from government, business and communities end child rights violations ...

Chinedu Okafor September 17, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: We are excited about Isreal Adesanya’s scheduled fight and he is unbothered

Mixed martial arts specialist and Ultimate Fighting Champion’s (UFC) middleweight champion, Isreal Adesanya in a recent interview disclosed how he ...

Michael Isaac September 17, 2020

Is the new anti-graft agency an EFCC replacement or it’s justifiable?

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday, September 16, through the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, announced the approval of a ...

Chinedu Okafor September 16, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: Iwobi’s stint with Everton may be coming to an end

The world of sports is riddled with sometimes great and other times bad decisions when it comes signings. Sports analysts ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail