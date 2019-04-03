Young & Cerebral: First ever Creative Instincts Writing Workshop leaves participants inspired

Over 120 writers across Nigeria came together on Saturday to improve their craft and take their writing career to the next level at the Young & Cerebral First Creative Instinct Writing Workshop event in Lagos, with the theme “Writing Beyond A Hobby.” The crowd was filled with representatives from literary organizations, Illustrators, Authors, Writers as well as students from schools and colleges.

The Event featured Authors, Editors and Publishers who lectured on the Journey to writing the first line, what it takes to Publish and also Writing as a trade with a Song Performance by Femi Adekoya. It was a day filled with Inspiration, Humour and Passion.

The first speaker was Sally Kenneth-Dadzie, a Blogger and a Bestselling Author. With books such as In the name of Papa, Fourth finger, The little black book, Fish brain clan, Immortals code and many more. “I was scared taking that first step but I started writing step by step because I had a story to tell,” she told the rapt audience as she spoke on the topic, ‘The journey to writing the first line.’

She spoke on the need for consistency and a well-written content as one is to be careful of what he or she puts on Social media because it always leave a paper trail. “Your Social media is your resume. These Organizations are looking for people that will represent their brand,” she concluded.

The next speaker was Ufuoma Emerhor-Ashogbon, whose talk was on “What it takes to Publish?” showed that one had to have a Vision, a Message, Talent, Skill as well as Passion to begin to Publish. “When it comes to Publishing ‘do you want to read your own story?’ she posed, ‘or does your story make sense ?’ she remarked.

During her talk, the self-published author and writer revealed that her faith in God had guided and inspired her to let it all out. With numerous books to her name Ufuoma took care to explain the journey behind each of her books even as she did not hold back in sharing her story. “You don’t put walls up when writing a story,” she had said.

Seun Odukoya, Writer and Author also presented “Writing as a Trade” which was about believing in oneself and putting value on whatever one does. “If you are good at something don’t do it for free. The further you go in your career, the more you charge premium,” Seun said this while speaking at the event. “So write, read, watch movies and meet people. There is nothing more of an inspiration than life,” he stated.

To this he advised participants to be focused and Consistent. “If it is one fan you have focus on that person and if you give him reason to believe in you, it will become 5, 5 will become 10 and 10 will become 15,” he concluded.

L-R: Sally Kenneth-Dadzie, a Blogger and a Bestselling Author, Adewunmi Oshodi – Tapa Convener of Creative Instincts writing workshop and  Seun Odukoya, Writer and Author

Collaborators of the event were YNaija, Okadabooks, Ignite Africa, Fastizers and Rite foods.

The video for the event was streamed live on our social media platforms @youngcerebral and will be posted on our youtube page in the coming weeks.

