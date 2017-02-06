20 per cent of $30 billion loan to be used for railways – Amaechi

The Federal Government has said 20 per cent of $30 billion it plans to borrow  would be used for construction of railways across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Amaechi urged Nigerians to appeal to the National Assembly to approve the federal government’s borrowing plan.

The Minister said the Jos Inland Port is to be completed in June while contractors are back to site at Itakpe-Warri railway line.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

How Jonathan, Wike frustrated efforts to take possession of seized helicopters – Amaechi

FG releases N72bn for construction of Lagos-Ibadan rail line

FG will not change its decision on closure of Abuja airport – Amaechi

APC leaders destroying Rivers – PDP

These are the best and worst Nigerian ministers in 2016

Aregbesola, Hadiza Bala, Fayemi, Amaechi, Obi, Ezekwesili, others attend #TFAA2016

Ghana President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo at #TFAA2016

#RiversRerun: Collation delayed over ‘hijacking’ of Ikwerre LG results

Wike’s regime is blood-thirsty – Oyegun

Loading...