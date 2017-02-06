20 per cent of $30 billion loan to be used for railways – Amaechi

The Federal Government has said 20 per cent of $30 billion it plans to borrow would be used for construction of railways across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday.

Amaechi urged Nigerians to appeal to the National Assembly to approve the federal government’s borrowing plan.

The Minister said the Jos Inland Port is to be completed in June while contractors are back to site at Itakpe-Warri railway line.

