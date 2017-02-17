BBNaija: Impressive task presentations, 100% wager in the bag, housemates bond through music + more highlights

It’s Day 25 at the House.

Today is the day of the task presentation the Housemates had prepared for all week. Their hearts were in this because their 100% wager was tied to their performance at the task.

ThinTallTony is the new choreographer and he had the task of making sure housemates were in formation and were not missing their steps. Most of the morning was spent perfecting their moves and TTT did not hesitate to call lagging housemates to order to constantly remind them of the wager.

Fast forward to the presentation, the three teams of Resonance (Gifty, Kemen, Marvis, Jon and Debie-Rise) Sistematik ( Bisola, Bassey, Efe and TBoss) and Tube (ThinTallTony, Uriel, Bally and Ese) all gave impressive performances. Their musical also got Biggie and the rest of us wowed. The underlying message was to never give up on whatever you’re passionate about. TBoss was the lead character and might we say, she gave a stellar performance.

The BBNaijaMakeNoise task came to a close with everyone feeling satisfactorily entertained. The housemates knew they had done well and they anticipated nothing less than their wager from Biggie. And yes, they got it!

If you missed out on the performances, see some of the clips here:

The housemates got boxes of pizza and plenty of cold beer and then the excitement multiplied.

They went into a full-blown music session and with Bassey taking over the drums, the housemates sang all night. From the biggest 90s classics to the love songs that made us all tick in the 2000s to the ghetto hits that defined Nigerian music and then back to all the current hit songs that are ruling the airwaves this season. It was a delight to watch as the housemates bonded through music while TBoss weirdly watched from the kitchen. She spent hours cleaning, wiping and mopping the kitchen area, it almost felt like she was being punished. But in all, we were entertained.

Fake housemates, Ese and Jon are beginning to get into character. Ese was first to cause chaos during the day by teasing Uriel with a nickname she had warned the housemates not to call her by. Ese did it again and wasn’t apologetic. This got Uriel in tears at the diary room session where she expressed her discontent to Biggie. Will she retaliate?

Jon is also ready to get under the skin of an unsuspecting housemate, ThinTallTony. Will he take it well? We’ll soon find out.

We would have said today is the best day the housemates have had so far but when we remember the big argument between Bisola and Bally over alcohol hoarding, then we’ll think again. Bisola accused Bally and some of the other guys of hiding the alcohol drinks thereby reducing the portion left for others. Bally saw no reason why he couldn’t keep his drink for later consumption and would not take Bisola’s lashing. She later suggested that Biggie should withdraw the alcohol supply.

Three housemates are still up for possible eviction on Sunday night. Gifty, Marvis and ThinTallTony. How many of them do you think will be asked to leave and who will it be?

