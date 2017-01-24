Why Big Brother Naija is holding in South Africa – Multichoice

Multichoice, organisers of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija have given reasons behind the decision to shoot the show in South Africa.

“‎We have a fully equipped house in South Africa which is used for the Big Brother shows. The house has played host to other Big Brother countries including; the general Big Brother Africa, Mozambique, Angola and now Nigeria.

“This means that we are able to achieve high production values whilst meeting tight timelines and ensuring the show comes to our viewers on time, as planned, and with the same globally renowned quality”, said Caroline Oghuma in a statement issued on behalf of the company that runs DSTV.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had earlier on Tuesday directed the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to probe the shooting of the reality TV show outside the country.

