Boko Haram attack Yobe villages

Armed men suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect on Monday attacked Sasawa settlement in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State, burning several buildings, The Nation reports.

According to sources the terrorists came in three Hilux vans and eight motorcycles.

It was learnt that troops of the OPeration Lafiya Dole repealed the attack and the casualty figure remains unknown.

In a related development, the insurgents invaded Lumamari settlement, in Yunusari council.

According to sources, the terrorists, who weilded AK 47 rifles, came into the community around 1.30 pm and left without hurting anyone.

“The insurgents passed through the village without harming anyone while the villagers fled into the bush,” the source said.

