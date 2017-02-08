Boko Haram is broke – UN envoy

The UN under-secretary-general for political affairs, Jeffrey Feltman has said terrorist sect, Boko Haram is currently faced with financial difficulties.

Feltman, who said this on Tuesday, while briefing the security council on the UN secretary-general’s fourth report on the threat the group poses to international peace and security efforts also noted that the group was under intense military pressure.

He, however, warned against undermining its capacity to launch fatal attacks.

“ISIL-affiliate Boko Haram is attempting to spread its influence and commit terrorist acts beyond Nigeria,” he said.

“And Boko Haram remains a serious threat, with several thousand fighters at its disposal.

“It is, however, plagued by financial difficulties and an internal power struggle, and has split in two factions.”

The sect has killed tens of thousands of Nigerians, displacing over a million people since it began operations in 2009.

