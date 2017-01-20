The News Blog

BREAKING: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. president

Donald J. Trump has been sworn in as the president of the United States, taking over from Barack Obama.

Trump was sworn in on the West Front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. by the Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, becoming the 45th president.

Trump took the oath of office on the Lincoln Bible, the same used at the inauguration of Obama, and on his personal childhood Bible.

The vice presidential oath of office was administered to Mike Pence by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

Former presidents at the inauguration were Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

Senator Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the election was also in attendance.

