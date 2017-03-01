Candidates with awaiting results can apply for UTME – JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed reports that it has scrapped awaiting results for prospective candidates.

There had been reports that the examination body has barred candidates awaiting their ordinary level results from sitting for the UTME exams.

But on its Twitter page on Wednesday, JAMB said candidates with awaiting results can apply for the UTME.

The body said part if its press statement was misquoted by the media.

“JAMB has NOT scrapped Awaiting result for prospective candidates for the forthcoming exam.

“Candidates with Awaiting results can apply. But they must have gotten their results at the point of admission into their institution.

“If you apply with Awaiting Result at the point of registration, your result must be available while u go for screening for admission.

“JAMB will not deny any Candidate the right to quality education. Please don’t be misguided. Part of the press statement was misunderstood

“That is why during registration those with results will be uploading their results,while Awaiting Result candidates will not upload anything.”