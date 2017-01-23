ChibokGirls abduction orchestrated to frustrate Jonathan – Fayose

Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has said the abduction of over 250 schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno was a ruse orchestrated to put former president, Goodluck Jonathan in bad light.

Fayose, a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday,

Fayose said, “Chibok girls were trained to act the way they did, otherwise, why is it that for two months they are still held hostage at the hospital rather than living with their families?

“I stand to say that the Chibok girls (abduction) were orchestrated to frustrate the administration of the former President. The situation of the released girls is like a ‘home theatre or movie”.

