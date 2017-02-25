Dollar fall: Osinbajo should teach Buhari his magic – Murray-Bruce

by Azeez Adeniyi

Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce has applauded acting President Yemi Osinbajo over the increasing value of the naira.

The naira has been traded between 400 and 460 against the dollar at the parallel market on Friday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Bruce said whatever the acting President was doing is working.

He urged Osinbajo to teach ‘his boss’ the magic he has.

He wrote, “Whatever the acting President is doing to increase the value of the Naira is working. We appeal to him to teach his boss this magic he has!”

