Editor’s note: We will be celebrating innovation all month on YNaija.com

Today we launch the YNaija.com Innovation Special – a set of insightful stories that dig deep into the spirit of innovation, enterprise, and creativity oft-talked about but seldom told as stories in Nigeria’s media.

This series – part of our annual Citizenship Series here – will run throughout January.

We will kick it off today with The New Establishment, our annual 50-strong list of the new school of leaders, innovators, creative and entrepreneurs that are set to blossom and shine in 2016 across industries, with a focus on those that will capture the popular imagination.

Our journeys take to Kaduna, the city that changes without really changing, to bring you a snapshot into the life a self-taught technology trailblazer, Aminu Bakori. The Ahmadu Bello University Alumni is just a 20-year-old man solving the problems everyone else is too busy postulating about and to Yaba, where we discover a melting pot that represents the aspirations of a new generation of Nigerians who dare to be different, as they lead a revolution against norms that hold us back.

We returned with answers to questions – about the future of online media in Nigeria, especially those who want to be Buzzfeed, about the power (or not) of apps to solve every problem and social media and its true possibilities after half a decade of exploration.

These stories will be published on select days through the month – under the theme #CelebratingInnovation.

We will end it with the #YTech100 – our annual list of the 100 most influential and innovative people in Nigeria’s technology space. They will be celebration at our annual Innovation Showcase in February, in Lagos, Nigeria.

YNaija.com is focused on its mission as the thinking wo(man)’s guide to Nigeria and to its young people. We invite you to join as we have fun through a deeply exciting 2017!

Isime Esene

Managing Editor,

Y!/YNaija.com

Comments

