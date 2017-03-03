El-Rufai, we hear you, but this explanation is too little too late

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was at Social Media Week on Thursday and in a panel session, he spoke extensively on the Audu Maikori/Southern Kaduna killings issue. We would be surprised if he didn’t.

As expected, the question of his highly controversial and now that we know, very confusing 2012 tweet was raised by the moderator and Mallam El-Rufai took us through school.

Over the span of almost five years since this tweet was published, it has spiraled into various conversations relating to the governor’s tribalistic tendencies and lopsided approach to handling the sectarian crises in the region. At the time, there was an ongoing deadly dispute between the Fulanis and natives of Berom community in Plateau. It was recorded that over 10,000 live were lost in the fracas and at such sensitive time, Mallam El Rufai shared this tweet.

Governor El-Rufai took sides with the Fulanis who were the perpetrators in the attacks and left Nigerians questioning his loyalty and you can’t blame anyone, his tweet didn’t quite have a context.

Few weeks ago when Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori was arrested for inciting violence through publication of false stories and fake pictures of the Southern Kaduna violence, Nigerians were quick to point out that Governor El-Rufai who ordered the arrest was no saint himself as he had been culpable of a similar act in the past. The 2012 tweet was dug out again.

Now for the first time, Governor El-Rufai was able to annotate the tweet at the SMW Lagos and from what we heard him say, his intentions were not to incite violence as supposed and he had a due cause for sharing the tweet. But the questions are: “How would we have known?” “Why did he take so long to clarify?” and more importantly “Does it matter anymore?”

We have shaped our opinion already and this breakdown is something like “medicine after death” but since we know what the story is now, we’ll save this in our archives for later consideration.

Watch: