FG agrees to pay N1bn budget fund – Fayose

by Dolapo Adelana

Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose says the Federal Ministry of Finance has reversed its decision over the N1billion Budget Support Facility for the month of January this year belonging to the State.

Fayose on Friday said the State had received an official Communication on Thursday from the Federal Ministry of Finance releasing the State allocation.

He said,”I don’t want to join issues with anybody on the allocation, it is a statutory allocation for all the States, I can confirm to you here that by Tuesday next week, I will get the bank alert for the money, an official communication on the release was passed to me just yesterday (Thursday).”

Fayose had accused the FG of planning to crippling the state with its refusal to pay the state the allocation.

The governor went ahead to visit the Ministry for Finance headquarters to lodge a complaint.

On Thursday, the Ministry said the fund was withdrawn because the state defaulted in its obligations.

