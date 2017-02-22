Fleeing Boko Haram insurgents hiding in Kogi – Bello

by Azeez Adeniyi

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has said defeated and fleeing Boko Haram insurgents have settled in his state.

Bello said this on Tuesday while speaking at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar titled, “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter-terrorism Operations in Nigeria.”

The governor said he was ready to work with the military to send them out of the state.

Bello said, “Kogi is now a haven for Boko Haram, because many of them have relocated to my state. Just last night, four high-profile Boko Haram members were arrested in Kogi by the military. I want to assure them that they have chosen a wrong place to relocate, because we will never allow them.

“We will work together with the armed forces to consolidate on the victory and gains recorded in the North-East.”

He praised the military for defeating the sect while stating that the victory has to be maintained to avoid collapse.

