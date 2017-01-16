Heaven will fall if soldiers stop our rally for Trump – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have said there would be repercussions if their solidarity rally in honour of Donald Trump is interrupted by soldiers.

In a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group said the heavens will fall if their peaceful rally scheduled for Friday is stopped.

The statement reads, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide and its leadership are calling on all IPOB family members and Biafrans from all over West Africa, Nigeria and Biafraland to be at Rivers State for the long awaited peaceful IPOB-Trump Solidarity Rally on Friday 20th January 2017. Venue is Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

“We are going to ask Sovereign Lord God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama, for Trump’s successful take over on that day and for the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others detained illegally on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari in all the DSS secret cells and prisons across Nigeria.

“This IPOB peaceful rally on 20th January 2017 will be for Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world to understand how resolute and committed we are towards the emancipation, realisation and proclamation of our God-given right to live as free men and women in our ancestral land of Biafra. We Biafrans abhor slavery and subjugation of human beings in whatever form or guise.

“Therefore, the deadly march of Islamisation through Biafraland, using the cover of Fulani herdsmen, with presidential immunity from prosecution and license to kill unarmed Christian populations at will, must be stopped by every means necessary.

“This IPOB peaceful rally for Trump in Igweocha on Friday the 20th of January 2017 will feature the pictures of our able leader and prophet of our time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the pictures of those detained illegally alongside him and those of President Donald Trump.

“As usual we shall maintain strict-discipline of nonviolence and non-engagement with enemy combatants, the Nigerian Army and Police. However, we must reiterate that should President Buhari order his soldiers to fire at IPOB peaceful protesters, heaven will fall.

“The non-violent position of our great movement will be revoked with immediate effect. Our only interest is to exercise our right to peaceful protest and lawful assembly as recognised in law.

“Should any trigger happy army or police personnel fire at our members, the world should hold Buhari responsible for any outcome. Gov. Nyesom Wike is also hereby reminded of his responsibility to protect the lives of those on the peaceful rally.

“He should not allow himself to be used by Northern elements within the security apparatus in Igweocha to kill our people. We have not forgiven him for his past actions, so he must be careful not to allow a breakdown of law and order on the 20th as a result of any provocative behaviour by the Hausa-Fulani Islamic Nigerian Army.

“Peaceful rallies and marches are recognised in law all over the world so we can’t stop exercising this right now because of intimidation and brutality.

“Every IPOB local media team are advised to be at Igweocha to provide live video and audio feed for live simulcasting on Biafra Television, Radio Biafra and Facebook. We want to capture every moment of the rally because the whole world will be watching.

“In anticipation of mobile network disruptions as they did during the last two court appearances in Abuja, head of media will provide free satellite Wi-Fi feed for all those intent of broadcasting live. We must be prepared with all our gadgets and recording equipment.

“IPOB appreciates the wise counsel and support of our friends from all over the world. Freedom is not negotiable because the right to self-determination is inalienable.”

Comments