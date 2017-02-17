I will introduce a new set of travel ban next week – Trump

by Azeez Adeniyi

US President Donald Trump has said he would introduce a new set of immigration order on travels and refugees next week.

Trump made the announcement during a televised press conference on Thursday.

“Our administration is working day and night to keep Americans safe including you reporters,” he said.

“A new set of executive actions next week will comprehensively protect our country. We’re going to put in place a new set of travel ban.

“The (blocked) roll out was perfect because if we had announced that (ban), a lot of bad people would not have come into our country.

“The new executive order will be based on the decision of the courts.

“But now there is serious vetting,” he said.

Trump said he had ordered a crackdown on sanctuary cities who provided safe haven for illegal immigrants.

“I’m following through on what I pledged,” he said.

Trump also claimed his administration inherited a mess in the US and overseas.

“I inherited a mess in United States and overseas,” Trump said.

“This administration is running like a fine-tune machine in spite that I can’t get my cabinet approved. Our cabinet will be one of the greatest in American history.

“We will renegotiate fair trade deal, we’ve been treated unfairly. Other countries have been taking advantage of us for decades. We cannot continue to let that happen.

“There has never been a presidency that has done so much in a very short period of time.”

