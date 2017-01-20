The News Blog

#Inauguration: Over 90 anti-Trump protesters arrested (PHOTOS)

Riot police have arrested close to 100 anti-Trump protesters in Washington D.C.

Over 500 demonstrators stormed the streets of Washington as they shops and building smashing windows and glasses.

Police blasted them with tear gas and stun grenades.

The protesters smashed glass panes at a Bank of America branch, a McDonald’s outlet and a Starbucks shop.

The protesters chanted anti-racist chants aimed at Trump.

Police say two of its officers suffered injuries while some of its vehicles were damaged.

See photos below:

