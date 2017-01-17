4 Gambian ministers resign from Jammeh’s government

Four ministers under the government of Gambian President have resigned, according to report on Tuesday.

Gambia’s Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Trade and Environment have left their positions as regional forces get set to remove Jammeh from power unless he steps down by Thursday.

Jammeh has been in power in the tiny West African country since 1994, but was defeated in the Dec. 1 election by Adama Barrow.

According to a Nigerian military source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Nigeria and other West African countries were ready to force him out if he remians in office after Wednesday, with the inauguration scheduled for Thursday.

“The chiefs of defence staff of West African countries met on Monday to discuss strategies on the best way to get Yahya Jammeh out if he refuses to hand over power.

“Some West African countries will be contributing troops, including Nigeria, for the operation,’’ said the source, adding that the United Nations and African Union had offered support to regional body ECOWAS for the plan.

