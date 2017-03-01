Just In: Osinbajo receives briefing from security chiefs

by Dolapo Adelana

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently in a meeting with service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.

The meeting which took place at the Situation Room of the Ask Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja had in attendance the Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonishakin and other service chiefs; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali said the briefing is aimed at “allowing the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies to brief the acting president on the security situation in the country”.

Dan-Ali also said the meeting affords the security agencies an opportunity to express the “unflinching support, commitment and loyalty of the Nigerian Armed Forces to the present administration.”

The minister the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has provided the armed forces with the needed support which has impacted positively in its capacity to fight the insurgent Boko Haram and other security threats across the country.

He said relative peace has been restored to the restive north-east and that the military is preparing the way for the return of civil authority and policing to most areas.

He said, “Our troops in conjunction with the vigilante groups successfully conducted clearance operations in villages and Boko Haram camps which led to the recovery of weapons and communication equipment as well as apprehension of many suspects.

“This is being supported by continuous aerial surveillance by the Nigerian Air Force so as to ensure that terrorists do not regroup.

“In addition, several high profile Boko Haram commanders were arrested and over 20,000 persons mostly women and children held hostage by the terrorists were rescued.

“A number of the terrorists have surrendered to our troops and currently, rehabilitation and deradicalisation process for this category of Boko Haram terrorists and other rescued persons is ongoing.”

He also said the Armed Forces had rescued many women and children in the Northeast, and has arrested many Boko Haram members.

On the crisis in Southern Kaduna, Dan-Ali said the Nigerian Army is in the process of building a new barracks in Kafanchan town to consolidate the military presence in the zone.

He said peace talks are currently ongoing among the people of the area to address constant clashes between farmers and herders.