Just In: Policemen shoot UNIOSUN students

Policemen have reportedly shot at some students of the Osun State University while playing football on Saturday morning.

According to The Punch, the incident occurred at the Oke Baale area of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Two students were reportedly hit by the bullets.

One of them identified as Abiola Kazeem, was said to have been hit on the stomach.

He was rejected at two hospitals before being accepted at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, where he is now being treatment.

The other victim, identified as Ibrahim , was said to have been hit by the bullet in the mouth and is currently receiving treatment at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital at Jolayemi area of Osogbo.

Some students said the policemen came to the football pitch and started shouting ‘Yahoo boys, Yahoo boys’, before opening fire on the students.

The Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students in the South West, Mr. Saheed Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

The shooting has sparked wide protests in some areas of Osogbo by students.

Some of the protesters made attempt to burn down the Oke Baale Police Station but were resisted by officers on duty.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs. Folashade Odoro, confirmed the incident.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police has directed that a full scale investigation should be conducted into the matter. Anybody who is responsible for the dastardly act will be brought to justice.”

Comments