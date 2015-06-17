Kiss Daniel mourns his late father on Instagram

Rave of the moment Kiss Daniel is not a happy man at the moment.
The singer, who lost his dad about 40 days ago, took to instagram to talk about his pain and how he wished he had paid more attention to his dad when he was ill.
It’s so touching.
40 days… Happy birthday daddy* it's bin 40 days since i lost my best friend. Let me mourn daddy, av bin strong 4 too long ,let me cry… I wasn't dere 4 u wen u needed me the most, I confess dad and I'm sorry … I fell in love with my job and cheated on my Family, it's not worth it daddy, now i know… I never shuda listened to u wen u said '… It's just typhoid , I'm fine'…U left before I cld buy u dat Car i promised for ur birthday which is today, dats not fair dad* u r d reason I cld make such promise… U my number 1 fan.. U called me 12am d day after I dropped WOJU to tell me it's a HIT,dat day was the beginning of it all…dad, at least ,come back 4 d car, pls 😓 …. D last day I saw u was d saddest day of my life, cuz u were in so much pain, I cld feel it dad… I cld feel it even tho u were trying too hard to be strong in my presence… I let my self be fooled by ur actions daddy, dats not responsible. av bin avoiding anything dat cld remind me of u ,but it's not working, I av to do this, I av to let the world know u such an amazing being. Ur last words to me , "u a star among stars" u a dad among dads too n Ur boy is doing fine .Folu is back on his feet after d accident and hez running the house now, tolu is just too wonderful a daughter, shez d manager of ur empire. Timmy and tummy r in good hands too with grandma. I hope Jesus got u a giant cake for ur birthday daddy☺️ .. I love u so much , Happy birthday. Stupid Son, oluwatobiloba
1 Comment
It’s nt ur fault our parents always hid sickness from us their children, cause they see it as burden to us,bt u just dnt ave to blame urself ,instead think abt d happy moments u had wit ur dad nd cry wen u miss him, den think of his moral talks which will keep u strong.if u do dis i bet u’ll be so proud to ave such a great man in ur heart.And dat will encourage u to move higher.it’s no fault of ur’s.