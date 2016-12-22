Lake Rice: ‘An individual cannot purchase more than a bag’ – Lagos govt

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has said an individual will only be allowed to purchase a bag of the Lagos-Kebbi Rice (LAKE rice) inaugurated by the state in order to ensure it goes round.

Ambode said this while inaugurating the rice alongside Kebbi State governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Wednesday.

Ambode said, “Today is a historic day for Lagos and Kebbi states. In March 2016, we came together with an understanding that we want to come out with what is made in Nigeria. This partnership will, in the nearest future, lead to an expansion of production of the rice.

“While the 50 kilogrammes of Lake Rice will sell for N12,000, 25kg will go for N6,000 and 10kg for N2,500. For now, an individual will only be allowed to purchase a bag to enable it to go round.”

He also said the Federal Government has donated two rice mills to the states to increase the production of rice next year.

Bagudu while speaking said Kebbi could boast of comparative advantage in the area of rice production, while Lagos has the largest consumption market.

“I am proud of this joint venture. We can do more with other commodities like cocoa, soya beans and sorghum,” Bagudu said.

