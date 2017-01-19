The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

The News Blog

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Buhari sent troops to Gambia without approval – Senator

A senator representing Enugu, Chukwuka Utazi said President Muhammadu Buhari went out of line by sending Nigerian troops to Gambia.

Utazi, who stated this on Wednesday at plenary said Buhari acted against the constitution by not seeking approval from the National Assembly.

2. Yahya Jammeh’s lawyer flees to Senegal, advises him to step down

Edward Anthony Gomez, lawyer to Gambian dictator, Yahya Jammeh has fled to Senegal, advising Jammeh to hand over power.

3. Pres. Buhari meets with Service Chiefs before proceeding on annual leave

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Service Chiefs ahead of his trip to the United Kingdom for his annual leave.

4. ‘We won’t engage ECOWAS troops’, Gambia’s army chief

Gambia’s army chief has said his soldiers will not engage ECOWAS troops if they attempt to gain entry into the country.

5. 17-year-old girl charged with raping 19-year-old man at knifepoint

A 17-year-old Michigan girl, Lestina Marie Smith has been charged with raping a 19-year-old man at knife point.

