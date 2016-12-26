Magu’s nomination was not rejected – Senator Umaru

The issue of the ‘rejection’ of the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been on the front burner for weeks.

Senators have disagreed as to the position of the senate on the matter, as some say Magu was rejected while others argue on the contrary.

After a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate leader, Ali Ndume told State House correspondents that Magu was not rejected. However, Senate spokesperson, Abdullahi Sabi disagreed with Ndume’s position, insisting that the acting EFCC chair was rejected.

On Monday, chairman of the senate committee on the Judiciary, Senator David Umaru, lent his voice to the issue, stating that Magu’s confirmation has not been discussed at plenary.

Speaking in Minna, Umaru said, “The issue of Magu was never voted on in plenary, so as far as I am concerned Magus’nomination was never rejected

“If somebody say it was rejected it was probably mistake, me, I have not voted. The senate operates by rules the rule is that this thing must be presented to us either by the committee or through direct interaction with the members in plenary non of this has happened.

“The issue of Magu was discussed only in the executive session of the senate. It was not an issue discussed at plenary so anything done in the executive session is not the same thing as that done in plenary, so as far as I am concerned the issue of Magu, the consideration of his nomination was never considered by the senate”.

Comments

- Advertisement -