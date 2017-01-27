The Media Blog: Our Best Friend’s Wedding is here

2017 is shaping up to be the year Red TV forces us all to take it seriously with this online TV thing. First was Here & Now, which has maintained its respectable viewership over several weeks now.

And now there’s Our Best Friend’s Wedding. We mentioned when the show was first announced that we were intrigued and we would definitely be checking it out, so our eyes were peeled yesterday.

The show (directed by Jerry Ossai, and written by Ossai and Daniel Aideyan) follows a philandering young man who, on finding out a secret we won’t spoil here, is forced to reevaluate his life, and decides to get married. But first he has to find a wife, which is ostensibly what the show’s 12-episode run will explore. The first episode doesn’t do too much by way of plot, serving mostly to establish the characters, and the premise of the show, but we were glad to watch and will be following the season through its course.

By the way, Oreka Godis is always a delight on screen, isn’t she?

Check the full episode out.

 

