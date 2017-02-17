N40m budgeted for Aso Rock wildlife while Nigerians are hungry – Ben Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Bruce has revealed that N40 million has been set aside in the 2017 budget to feed wildlife in the Presidential villa.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Bruce lamented that such amount was being spent on wild animals while Nigerians were going hungry.

“It breaks my heart that at a time when many Nigerians can’t eat we are budgeting N40 million to feed wildlife in Aso Rock Presidential Villa,” he tweeted.

“At N510 to a dollar, #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira is no luxury, it is not even a necessity. Nigeria has reached the stage where it’s a necessity.”

