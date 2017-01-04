Nigeria will ensure Gambia’s political crisis is peacefully resolved – Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama has said Nigeria will ensure the political crisis in Gambia is resolved peacefully.

Onyeama expressed belief that President Yahya Jammeh will listen to ECOWAS and relinquish power.

He said, “We will like to believe that he will listen to the voice of his peers in the subregion ECOWAS.

“And that he will also listen to the voice of his people but above all he will follow the democratic path. So, we will do everything possible to bring that about.

“Essentially, we want a peaceful resolution to the issue, you know we have experienced conflict in our country and we know how far back in development conflict can take a country to.

“So we will do everything possible to help Gambia have a peaceful resolution to this political crisis.”

Jammeh has said he would not step down despite losing the Presidential election to Adama Barrow.

He has also accused the Economic Community Of West African State (ECOWAS) of declaring war against his country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been appointed to lead other West African leaders to prevail on Jammeh to relinquish power.

