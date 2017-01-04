‘No case of polio infection in Cross River’

The Cross Rivers State government on Wednesday dismissed reports that a case of polio virus was discovered at Ekpene Eki community in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state.

There was report that an infant has been infected with the virus community.

However, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, in a press briefing in Calabar described the report as false.

He said a sample of the child have been taken to a laboratory in Ibadan, Oyo

State, for testing.

She said, “I wish to say that the reported case of polio in Odukpani Local

Government Area of Cross River State is not true. We just had our child and maternal health week and that area in question was fully covered.”

Director-General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Betta Edu also denied the report, stating that the state was polio-free.

She said the infant was born with a deformity known as talipes equinovarus.

She said talipes equinovarus is a congenital deformity of the foot and ankle that a baby could be born with.

“I want to clearly debunk that story. There is no case of polio in Cross River State. From the physical examination which I did myself at Ekpene Eki on Tuesday, what that child has is clinical manifestation of talipes equinovarus.

“From the history given by the parents, that child was born with a congenital malformation. Polio is not a diagnosis made clinically.

“Polio is a laboratory diagnosis and so, seeing a child that has a congenital malformation and saying it is a case of polio does not add up,’ she said.

