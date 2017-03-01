Over 7,000 civilians rescued from Sambisa Forest – Army

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigeria Army says it has rescued about 7,898 civilians from the Sambisa Forest.

Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, disclosed this during a press conference in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Given a breakdown of its activities,Irabor revealed that eight foreigners, including four Chadians, three Nigeriens and one Cameroonian were recently arrested.

“On the 7 February, troops killed 13 Boko Haram insurgents at Sabarmari, Siraja Anzayi, at Chongodo village, while arms and ammunition, vehicle and anti aircraft guns were recovered as well as five women and children whom we suspected to be family members of Boko Haram,” he said.

“Nineteen Boko Haram terrorists were also killed at Butali Kura in Bulabulin axis and arms, ammunition were also recovered. List of terrorist names were also found on one of the terrorists and four copies of the Holy Quran. During the operation, 59 women and children were rescued and are currently being profiled here at the theatre command.

“On the 22nd of February, troops along Damasak and Malamfatori also cleared 13 Boko Haram members in an ambush operation.”